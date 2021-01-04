Chris Wormley Addresses Perceived Lack of Junk in Trunk
By Kyle Koster | Jan 4, 2021, 5:20 PM EST
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Chris Wormley had two tackles, including one for a loss, in Sunday's season finale against the Cleveland Browns. At one point he stood over a fallen Baker Mayfield and flexed the type of flex Ralph Fiennes did in Red Dragon to show off that wild back tattoo.
Remember that movie? A lot going on in that movie.
It was all very menacing except for one crucial detail.
The posterior.
Wormley, who is 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds and more man than two of me will ever be, assured everyone he does, in fact, work out. Even on scheduled leg days.
I think I speak for all of us in saying thank you for making the same Hank Hill joke we were all too timid to explore.