Graphic Video of Chris Weidman's Broken Leg at UFC 261
Uriah Hall defeated Chris Weidman at UFC 261 on Saturday night and he didn't even need to land a strike. Instead, he stood there and let Chris Weidman kick him in the leg. Weidman's leg snapped. Weidman then stepped on the leg and it was grotesque.
WARNING: This video is graphic.
Dana White even shared vide of the injury. Same warning applies.
Weirdly enough, Weidman was the one to check Anderson Silva's kick at UFC 168. Silva's leg broke in a very similar manner and created an equally disturbing MMA highlight.
Weidman was taken out of the cage on a stretcher and we won't be seeing him back in the octagon any time soon. The 36-year-old won his lone fight of 2020, a decision victory over Omari Akhmedov in August. That marked his return to middleweight and a win over Hall could have put the former middleweight champ back into the mix at 185.
During his post-fight interview, Hall was very complimentary of Weidman, who had beaten him at a Ring of Combat event back in 2010.