Chris Webber Asked Juwan Howard an Incredible Two-Part Question on TNT
University of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard appeared on the NBA on TNT halftime show on Tuesday night. It was a rare opportunity for America to see Howard interacting with his old Michigan teammate Chris Webber. A lot was made about Webber's relationship with the other members of the Fab Five when he didn't participate in the Fab Five documentary (a decade ago!), but the chemsitry is obviously still there based on Webber's first, uh, question?
That's a heck of a two-part question. Webber asked about Howard cutting hair and then said, "I know the types of young men you look for, and secondly, what type of young men do you look for to be in your program?" The fact that Howard was able to take that all in and answer it like a normal question was impressive. That's real chemistry.
You can watch the whole interview here.
Howard and the Wolverines will play in the Sweet 16 this weekend for the third time in five years. It will be their first trip under Howard.