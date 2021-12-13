Roundup: Chris Wallace Leaves Fox News; Billie Eilish Stars on SNL; Max Verstappen Wins Formula 1 Title
Search for tornado survivors continues ... Chris Wallace is leaving Fox News after 18 years ... U.K. reimposes COVID rules to fight omicron ... Stock futures are up heading into Monday ... LA's next mayor faces a number of crises ... COVID-19 cases rising in many states ... D.C. announces four cases of omicron variant ... "West Side Story" only made $10.5 million at the box office ... Billie Eilish nailed her "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut ... Max Verstappen won the F1 title in controversial fashion ... Tom Brady and the Bucs beat the Bills in OT ... The Broncos paid tribute to Demaryius Thomas ... Urban Meyer denied a confrontation with Marvin Jones ... Updated AFC playoff picture ... Luka Doncic will miss multiple games with an ankle injury ... Quinn Ewers committed to Texas ...
