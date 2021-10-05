Chris Russo Refuses to Promote Tom Brady's Mad Dog Radio Show Until He Gets a 'Thank You'
Chris "Mad Dog" Russo isn't just going to roll over for Tom Brady, even if the superstar quarterback has a show on Russo's SiriusXM channel.
Brady currently has a weekly radio show on Mad Dog Sports Radio, co-hosted by Jim Gray, but Russo refuses to promote the show. Why would he do such a thing? Well, he wants a "thank you" from the future Hall of Famer before he says anything.
From Mediaite:
""They've been begging me to promote it…when Tom sends me a text saying, 'Chris it's great to be on the channel, great to be part of it' as everybody else does…when I get that (from Brady) then I will promote that show like you wouldn’t believe.""
Russo claims everyone who has had a show on his channel over the last 13 years has thanked him for the opportunity. That includes Pat McAfee, who has a wildly-popular show on the channel.
Brady has won seven Super Bowls, three NFL MVPs and is the greatest quarterback of all-time. But if he wants Russo to promote him he still has to kiss the ring.