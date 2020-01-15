VIDEO: Chris Russo Rips Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 15 2020
Chris Russo blasted Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros on MLB Network Tuesday. Mad Dog went nuclear on the team and its star pitcher during High Heat. He ripped them for all their talk and the outcome of the sign-stealing saga that culminated on Monday with incredibly harsh punishments for the franchise.
Check this segment out:
Russo is absolutely steaming and it's great content. The Astros were a mouthy, cocky bunch and their confidence was built on a systematic scheme to cheat. They won the 2017 World Series while engaged in that scheme and it clearly has blown up in their faces.
Houston fired its manager and general manager over the scandal and Boston had to can manager Alex Cora for his role in it as well. This is a massive deal and people are right to question whether the 2017 World Series title should be vacated.
All the talking the Astros did makes them look even worse now and Russo is right to be angry.