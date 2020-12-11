Chris Rose Out at MLB Network After 10 Years
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 11, 2020, 4:46 PM EST
Chris Rose has announced his contract with MLB Network will not be renewed and he will be ending a 10-year run at the network in a few weeks. The long-time host of Intentional Talk made the announcement on the show and was visibly emotional.
Here is Rose's announcement along with co-host Kevin Millar:
To hear Rose tell it, this appears to be a coronavirus-related departure and it was not his choice.
Rose was hired by MLB Network in April of 2010 and Intentional Talk was launched a year later. He arrived at MLB after hosting Fox Sports' The Best Damn Sports Show Period from its debut in 2001 through its end in 2009.
There is no word if Intentional Talk will continue with Millar and another host, but the pair has hosted the show together since its inception. It is one of the network's most popular shows.
In addition to his work on MLB Network, Rose is the play-by-play voice of BattleBots, and does studio hosting work for NFL Network.