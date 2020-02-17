Chris Paul Throwing Down the First Alley-Oop Dunk of His Career Was Shocking
By Kyle Koster | Feb 17 2020
The NBA All-Star Game affords players the ability to do things they don't usually do in an actual competitive contest, which tends to include pesky defense. And that's great. One would have to be a cold, miserable person not to enjoy the high-flying dunks and ridiculous feats of basketball acumen.
But as players have become increasingly athletic, the astounding has become the routine. It takes something truly special to shock the conscience. Enter 34-year-old Chris Paul last night in Chicago, throwing down the opposite end of the alley-oop.
Uhh, what?
This was, in fact, Paul's first completion of a lob in his entire career. Which is even more mind-boggling now that we know he's always had this ability.
Just think of the player Paul could have been. Instead of a future Hall of Famer he could be a future Hall of Famer who throws down.
As someone also in his mid-thirties, this is inspiring to see. To know someone who might remember Crystal Clear Pepsi, the Dan Vs. Dave commercial campaign, Tailspin, and/or delicious Pizzarias can jump that high is awesome.
Though, to be fair, Paul is probably a bit sore this morning.