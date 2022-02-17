Chris Paul's Hand Injury Could Open the Door in the Western Conference
The Phoenix Suns beat the Houston Rockets, 124-121, on Wednesday night, but Chris Paul was injured and ejected. The ejection came right after Paul hurt his hand throwing a pass. Paul jammed his right hand on Jae'Sean Tate's arm and didn't get a call because it clearly wasn't a foul. He then complained to the referee until he got a technical foul and was thrown out after the two bumped into each other a few seconds later.
Paul, waving his arm near the official, appeared to be begging for it even if the official did accidentally initiate the final contact. Paul then headed to the locker room to be seen by trainers.
The Suns won the game and now take a 6.5-game lead into the All-Star break with the best record in the NBA. There are just under two months remaining in the season so unless something really serious is revealed in Paul's MRI, he should have plenty of time to recover and be back to 100 percent by the playoffs.
Paul missed two games during the Western Conference Finals last season with an injury to his left wrist that would eventually require surgery. A similar injury here could be devastating because it's his shooting hand.
It would certainly be interesting to see what would happen to the Suns if CP3 were suddenly unavailable for a prolonged period of time. Or if this became one of those nagging injuries where he's got his hand tapped and is constantly facing questions about whether or not he re-aggravated it. We shall see.