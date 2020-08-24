Chris Paul Sends Message to Jacob Blake and His Family After Thunder Beat Rockets
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 24 2020
After his Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Houston Rockets in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Monday, Chris Paul's mind was elsewhere. In his post-game interview he shifted focus away from the NBA and sent his prayers to Jacob Blake and his family, after Blake was shot by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday.
Paul gave an emotional shout-out to Blake, while also pleading for people to vote and asked other athletes to make sure their teammates are registered.
Check it out:
That's a great statement from Paul. Sports are important but there are other, far more important issues that must be addressed.