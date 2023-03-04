Chris Paul Hit Patrick Beverley With a Cheap Shot That Looked A Lot Like the Julius Hodge Nut Punch
The Phoenix Suns beat the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, 125-104. The game featured a near-flawless performance from Kevin Durant who scored 20 points on 10 field goal attempts to go with nine rebounds and six assists and also Chris Paul tried to punch Patrick Beverley in the balls.
Look familiar? That pretty clearly looks like CP3 getting super frustrated with PatBev's over-the-top physical defense to the point where he took an over-the-top shot at his midsection. Based on Beverley's reaction he must have hit him a bit high and missed his mark, but yeah, that's vintage CP3.
When I say vintage, I mean going back nearly 18 years since Paul was suspended from the ACC Tournament for doing something very similar to Julius Hodge. Here's Hodge telling Pablo Torre about it a few years ago.
Perhaps Beverley will feel the same way as Hodge does. Chris Paul is just the ultimate competitor. Nuts be damned.