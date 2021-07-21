Chris Paul's Comments About Giannis Antetokounmpo's Free Throw Shooting Didn't Age Well
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA championship in 50 years on Tuesday night with a performance for the ages. With 50 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks, Giannis helped close out the Phoenix Suns in six games with a 105-98 win. Perhaps most incredible was his work from the free throw line, which made Suns point guard Chris Paul look really bad.
After the Bucks won Game 5, Paul took a shot at Antetokounmpo's free throw shooting. He essentially said everyone knows Giannis is going to miss his free throws so the Suns just needed to be ready to rebound them.
Here's what he had to say:
In Game 6, when his team needed him the most, Antetokounmpo went 17-of-19 from the free throw line. That's 89.5 percent. Sure he struggled with his free throws during the series, but his performance in the clinching game should shut up opposing players and fans for a while.
For his career, Giannis is a 71.1 percent free throw shooter, but for some reason a lot of people seem to think he's terrible. Come on guys, it's not like he's Shaq.
Paul's comments look awful in hindsight.