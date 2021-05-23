Chris Paul Dunking During Warmups Could Big Trouble For the Los Angeles Lakers
By Stephen Douglas
May 23, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT
The Phoneix Suns host the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday afternoo in what could be the best 2-7 series in NBA history. The Suns are clearly ready as evident by Chris Paul throwing down a self-alley-oop during warmups. The Suns went crazy.
Are we having Suns yet? No? OK. Nevermind.
The Suns will have their work cut out for them if the Lakers are healthy for the entire series, but if this is any indication, they seem loose heading into the series. And if Chris Paul is dunking, he must be feeling pretty good which is a great sign for Phoenix. If he dunks in a game, then we'll know it's over.