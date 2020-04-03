Chris Paul Admits He Appreciated Blake Griffin More When He Was Gone
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 03 2020
Chris Paul and Blake Griffin played together on the Los Angeles Clippers from 2011 through the 2017 season. Paul has now admitted he didn't fully appreciate Griffin until the duo split up.
Paul and Griffin turned LA into "Lob City" and had some really exciting teams that shook up the NBA. But the relationship between the two All-Stars was tumultuous and the Clippers never even reached the NBA Finals despite having a ton of talent. The partnership fell apart when Paul was traded to the Houston Rockets. Griffin wound up being dealt to the Detroit Pistons a year later.
During an appearance on the All the Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Paul admitted he didn't realize how good he had it with Griffin:
“It’s seriously one of those things you don’t realize what you have until it’s gone. I think about it at times. And me and Blake absolutely had our issues here and there, but I actually appreciated Blake probably a lot more after I left.”
It feels like a lot of professional athletes who get paired up with other stars wind up feeling this way after they break up. Years after their breakup, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal realized how good they had it with each other, but there are plenty of other examples. Hindsight is a hell of a drug. When egos are involved in the moment, a lot of professional athletes have a tough time seeing the bigger picture.
Here's Paul's full appearance on the show: