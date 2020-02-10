Chris Paul Asked Adam Silver if the Clippers and Thunder Could Finish the Half in the Dark
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Journey once sang a song about the lights going out in the NBA playoffs. While the first sentence of this post may not be accurate, the lights did dim late in the first half during game 2 of the Clippers – Thunder series tonight. After a few minutes of waiting around, everyone agreed that they could play basketball. Chris Paul yelled at NBA Commissioner David Stern Adam Silver asking if they could finish the half. They did. Nothing interesting happened.
Matt Barnes was especially confused by the situation because the camera was looking at him. Hey, remember the Super Bowl?