Chris Paul and Paul George Appear to Have Beef That Could Spice up the Western Conference Playoffs
The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-101, on Wednesday night to clinch their first postseason appearance since 2010. With 10 games remaining on their schedule they have a two-game lead on the Clippers for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. If all goes according to plan, these teams could meet each other in the Western Conference semifinals. Based on this icy non-exchange between Paul George and Chris Paul, it could be intense.
George was asked about Paul during his postgame Zoom and simply said, "Next question."
Who knows what this is all about, but I suspect CP3 heard that PG13 is the one encouraging Jake from State Farm to keep showing up at Paul's house and cause all that damage. Maybe CP and PG just don't like what they see of themselves in each other. Two great players who won't ever get theultimate respect until they win a title. Only so many trophies to go around.
The Clippers beat the Suns in their season series, 2-1. Kawhi Leonard did not play on Wednesday night, but did play in the two Clippers' wins. If these teams meet and Leonard isn't good to go, Paul George will eventually have to answer that Chris Paul question. On the court or off.