Chris Mortensen Stepping Away From ESPN
By Kyle Koster
Chris Mortensen, who essentially created the NFL insider position, announced on Tuesday that he stepped away from ESPN following the draft in April to focus on his health and family. Mortensen was a staple at the network, joining in 1991 and establishing himself as one of the most prolific and notable reporters. His on-air role grew through the years and included Sunday NFL Countdown and countless SportsCenter hits.
A deluge of well wishes from the sports media community soon followed, reflecting a near universal approval rating or more among his peers. In 2016, Mortensen revealed that he was taking a leave from ESPN to battle throat cancer. A few months later he broke the news of Peyton Manning's retirement.
Whenever we would catch him on television over the past few years it was a welcome comfort because it just feels like football when Mortensen appears. Perusing his bio on the ESPN site, one can't help but notice how through it is and how many accolades it points out.
A hell of a run. But it sounds as though he'll still be talking football on whatever social media platforms survive and the number of reporters he inspired will continue to grow.