Mad Dog Explodes on Delta Airlines For Canceling His Son's Flight
When Chris "Mad Dog" Russo has someone in his sights, the rants he formulates can be absolutely brutal. On Monday's episode of Mad Dog Unleashed, the host took aim at Delta Airlines for canceling his son's flight home, which caused him to miss Father's Day. It was epic and, as always, hilarious.
Here's Russo's mini-nuclear explosion on the topic:
The end is amazing. That explosion, right into a calm, "Go ahead Jay" to a caller was just perfect. Honestly, I'd love to hear Mad Dog do an entire show on the problems with air travel, airlines, airports, TSA, all of it. Hell, I'd chip in $100 to a massive pool to get him to do that. It would be incredible radio.