Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo Can't Trust Cowboys Because They Have Bad Vibes
The Dallas Cowboys have momentum heading into the final week of the season after taking down the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve and then the Tennessee Titans on a short week to stay in the NFC East race. There are still reasons to be concerned about the Cowboys' playoff viability, i.e. Dak Prescott's interception problem that isn't going away, but for the most part things are clicking as postseason football rapidly approaches.
How far the people believe the Cowboys can really go will be largely determined by the outcome of Week 18, since Dallas could end up with either the No. 1 seed or the No. 5 seed in the NFC. But Chris "Mad Dog" Russo won't trust the Cowboys no matter what. Why? Because they have bad karma.
Now, Mad Dog talks a lot about karma in the below segment but really the word he's looking for is vibes. Karma implies the team is getting their just desserts after years of doing wrong, which is also probably true but not exactly what Russo is talking about here. The Cowboys have bad vibes and that's why they have won one playoff game since the Jimmy Johnson days.
This is actually the cleanest explanation of why trusting America's Team is hard. Because something really does always happen! And it's been like that for 20 years! The bad vibes have carried through multiple quarterbacks and coaches, players and executives. The only constant is Jerry Jones and we already know that guy is filled with bad vibes for all sorts of reasons.
I need more Mad Dog Vibe Checks ASAP.