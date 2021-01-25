Chris Jones Punched a Bills Lineman and Officials Missed It
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 24, 2021, 7:45 PM EST
Chris Jones has seen his share of double-teams throughout his career. In the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills, Jones tried to fight off a double-team from Jon Feliciano and Mitch Morse. Eventually he got so fed up with the pushing and grabbing that he threw a punch. I mean, it was certainly the motion of a punch, but fell way short of the power you would expect from someone as big, strong and athletic as Chris Jones.
How do you even describe such an act? It was more of a clubbing? Maybe Feliciano was just so close that Jones caught him in the shoulder before he could get any real force behind the blow. Feliciano still went down. And officials did not see it.