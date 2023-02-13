Chris Jones Was Furious on the Sideline After Another Eagles Touchdown
The Philadelphia Eagles offense scored three touchdowns in the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs defense. The finals Eagles touchdown came after the Chiefs jumped offside on 4th and short deep in the red zone. After the series Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was seen screaming on the sideline.
Obviously, he wasn't happy at the defense's effort in the first half as they gave up a Super Bowl record 61 rushing yards to Jalen Hurts, the most ever by a quarterback in the Big Game. Hurts also rushed for two touchdowns to go along with another passing touchdown.
Patrick Mahomes and the offense might have to do a lot in the second half.