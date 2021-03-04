Chris Harrison Apologizes on Good Morning America, Plans to Return to His Job Hosting 'The Bachelor'
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 4, 2021, 8:54 AM EST
Chris Harrison appeared on Good Morning America on Thursday to apologize to Michael Strahan and Bachelor Nation for controversial remarks he made earlier this year. In an interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, The Bachelor host defended contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who was under fire for racist behavior from her college days back in 2018. This included attending an antebellum-themed party on a plantation, which Harrison seemed to indicate was acceptable three years ago.
Here's Harrison's apology on Good Morning America, where he says he plans to return to the program.
In addition to hosting The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Harrison is also a producer. He makes millions a year hosting these shows, so it's no surprise that he plans to do whatever he has to do to return.
Meanwhile, Rachel Lindsay, who Harrison originally made the comments to, had to delete her Instagram because of harassment. She currently co-hosts a podcast for The Ringer.