Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit Used To Sneak Off To Watch Friends On Thursdays in the 90's By Stephen Douglas | Sep 19 2019

This Sunday marks the 25th anniversary of the first episode of Friends so people are reminiscing. Finally, an excuse to talk about Friends, a show that ended 15 years ago and only airs on television somewhere between three and nine hours a day. In addition to the fact that it is constantly streaming in approximately all the houses in America. Anyway, ESPN's Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit are DAY ONE Friends fanatics. Here's Fowler with their origin story.

It was #Friends >> Thursday night CFB way back in the day, for me and ⁦@KirkHerbstreit⁩ . Too late to discipline us now. pic.twitter.com/DO9gBmXQVN — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) September 20, 2019

Chris Fowler would have been in his early 30's when Friends started. Herbstreit would have been in his mid-20's. So this all checks out. It's weird to think that shows like Friends are the last shows like Friends. Appointment television viewing died with Game of Thrones a few months ago and that was possibly the last time we'll have memories about sneaking off to watch a TV show once a week. So congratulations to Friends on reminding us how old we all are and that nothing will ever be as good as it used to be.