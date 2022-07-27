Chris Cuomo Is Back
Chris Cuomo, let go by CNN last December for his role advising his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, through allegations of sexual harassment, is returning to a television near you. If that television has NewsNation, the small but growing venture owned by Nexstar Media aiming to carve out a slice of the information audience.
He becomes the biggest name at the network, which announced he will host a primetime show. Before his CNN departure, Cuomo was one of the shiniest names of the Jeff Zucker era, rising from reporter to host of the 9 p.m. hour. NewsNation did not give a specific time for Cuomo's new show, though the same time slot would make sense considering MSNBC no longer has Rachel Maddow on a nightly basis.
And if you're expecting a political circus, think again, because Cuomo isn't having any of that.
"NewsNation believes in the work I am doing with the Chris Cuomo Project and I look forward to building something special here - covering news wherever it happens and having conversations that cater to common concerns and solutions rather than political parties or the political circus," he said.
"Chris joins our growing team of seasoned, award-winning journalists and will further our efforts to continue to ensure fairness and transparency in our news reporting and talk shows,” added Sean Compton, Nexstar Media Inc.’s President of Networks.
Do we need more news? Is the problem with news that it isn't newsy enough? Time and this new project will tell.