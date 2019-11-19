Chris Broussard: Kawhi Leonard is 'Apparently Incredibly Fragile' By Kyle Koster | Nov 19 2019 Bob Levey/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard has become the NBA's poster boy for load management, which is something no little kid has ever dreamed of becoming when they grow up. Let that be a lesson to everyone out there. Predicting the future's twists and turns is a fool's errand.

That position has put the Clippers superstar right in the crosshairs of a media more than willing to criticize the new fad. Leonard has made a true art of resting in the early months of his first year in Los Angeles and like all great art, it must be analyzed.

Fox Sports' Chris Broussard looked at the masterpiece No. 2 is painting and came up with this bit of analysis.

"As big and tough as Kawhi Leonard is, he is apparently incredibly fragile. I've got to the point where I'm fine with his load management because I actually think he needs it." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/kN2nrBj55M — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 19, 2019

Leonard may not, in fact, be fragile. All of his actions and actions of his team, however, suggest that he is. NBA players have been gutting it out for 78-82 games a year before the playoffs for decades and been just fine. The jury is still out if all this management of loads is beneficial to the league's elite players.

Having said this, it's not really fragility that's driving the movement. It's freshness, and an increasingly unimportant regular season. Leonard is going to have to wear this legacy criticism until he improves his own legacy with another championship.

Heavy is the head that wears the DNP crown.