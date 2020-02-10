Chris Bosh Videobombs Now in NBA Video Games
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Here’s a better look at the Chris Bosh videobomb in NBA 2K16 pic.twitter.com/RNCZHtjK0p — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) September 24, 2015
Chris Bosh is such a prolific videobomber that NBA 2K16 put a Bosh videobomb in the game. I’m not sure why you need a postgame interview in a video game, but I’m also not sure what a postgame interview adds to a basketball broadcast most of the time so I guess this actually makes perfect sense.