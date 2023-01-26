Roundup: Chloe Bennet Teases MCU Return; U.S. Sending Abrams Tanks to Ukraine; Anthony Davis Returns to Lakers
The U.S. is sending tanks to Ukraine ... Donald Trump is getting his Facebook account back ... Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to be Trump's VP pick in 2024 ... Egyptian archaeologists tout rare discoveries ... Stocks dropped on Wednesday ... Elon Musk exploring financial options at Twitter ... Chloe Bennet teases MCU return ... Splash Mountain has closed ... Fox News sued for sexual harassment ... Razzies apologize for nominating 12-year-old actress ... Eight players debut for USMNT in loss to Serbia ... Damian Lillard dropped 60 Wednesday night ... Jim Irsay wants to keep Jeff Saturday as Colts head coach ... Anthony Davis returned to help Lakers beat the Spurs ... Top 10 outfield prospects for 2023 ... Gio Reyna keeps making Gregg Berhalter look bad ...
Mike Camerlengo broke down the time Shaq pulled down a backboard.
The trailer for Netflix's Bill Russell: Legend is now out.
I'm now never not referring to it as "draft booty."
A$AP Rocky -- "Same Problems?"