'Chip n' Dale: Rescue Rangers' Movie Trailer Is Here With All the Nostalgia
Disney has worked its way through the long list of things to reimagine and reached Chip n' Dale: Rescue Rangers, a wildly underrated series that served as a de facto babysitter to so many geriatric millennials. The Hollywood Reporter is exclusively reporting that Akiva Schaffer of Lonely Island along with Andy Samberg and Jorma Taccone, have closed a deal to helm the studio’s live-action/CG hybrid take. The trailer reveals that this will not be yet another gritty origin story, but rather a fun romp fueled by nostalgia.
Plot details are few and far between but if there's still time to make some unsolicited suggestions, allow me the opportunity to push for more screen time for Monterey Jack. That guy was the coolest one of the group. Chip and Dale got all the headlines as me-first glory boys but we all know the muscular yet lovable mouse deserves to be at the center of the frame.