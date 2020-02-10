Chip Kelly's Rigidity Set a Bad Example for Culture He Craved
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
No guest this week. At the beginning of the podcast we talked about the dynamics that led to Chip Kelly’s firing, and what will come next for him. Stories addressed during the rest include:
- The New York columnist who said Ryan Fitzpatrick should be ahead of Tom Brady and Russell Wilson in the MVP race
- Cam Newton vs. Carson Palmer
- Miko Grimes tweets
- Blake Bortles’ fantastic fantasy season
- The weird Eric Weddle situation in San Diego
- Aaron Rodgers’ bad body language, and if the Packers’ championship window with him might be closing
Enjoy the new year!
NY Jets (-3) @ Buffalo
Ryan: Bills
Jason: Bills
Tampa Bay @ Carolina (-10.5)
Ryan: Tampa Bay
Jason: Tampa Bay
New England (-10) @ Miami
Ryan: Dolphins
Jason: Patriots
Baltimore @ Cincinnati (-7.5)
Ryan: Ravens
Jason: Ravens
New Orleans @ Atlanta (-4)
Ryan: Saints
Jason: Saints
Jacksonville @ Houston (-6.5)
Ryan: Jags
Jason: Jags
Pittsburgh (-10) @ Cleveland
Ryan: Browns
Jason: Steelers
Oakland @ Kansas City (-6.5)
Ryan: Raiders
Jason: Chiefs
Tennessee @ Indianapolis (-6)
Ryan: Titans
Jason: Titans
Washington @ Dallas (-3)
Ryan: Washington
Jason: Cowboys
Detroit @ Chicago (-1)
Ryan: Detroit
Jason: Bears
Philadelphia @ NY Giants (-3)
Ryan: Eagles
Jason: Giants
San Diego @ Denver (-9)
Ryan: Chargers
Jason: Chargers
St. Louis (-3.5) @ San Francisco
Ryan: 49ers
Jason: 49ers
Seattle @ Arizona (-6.5)
Ryan: Seahawks
Jason: Seahawks
Minnesota @ Green Bay (-3)
Ryan: Vikings
Jason: Vikings
Top Five
Ryan: Vikings, Washington, Jags, Bills, Seahawks
Jason: Chargers, Steelers, Chiefs, Jaguars, Ravens
Last week: Ryan (7-9, 3-2 Top 5), Jason (11-5, 4-1 Top 5)
Season to date: Ryan (121-111-7, 39-37-4 Top 5), Jason (130-102-7, 45-33-2 Top 5)