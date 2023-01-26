Chiefs Willie Gay Gives Bengals Coach Zac Taylor the Bulletin Board Material He's Looking For
Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor is prepared to scour the internet to find some bulletin board material to motivate his team heading into their second consecutive AFC Championship Game matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Turns out Taylor will not have to look very hard as Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay told the assembled press today that "nothing" impresses him about the Bengals' offense.
This was not a mistake. After saying it once, Gay said it directly into a microphone a second time to make sure that everyone heard him. Certainly an interesting choice.
Especially considering Gay was on the field when the Bengals beat the Chiefs on December 4. Joe Burrow completed 25-of-31 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns and ran the ball 11 times for 46 yards and another touchdown. And Samaje Perine had 21 carries for 106 yards. Plus the Bengals scored 27 points and won... just like in the AFC Championship Game last year.
Some people might consider this a bigger slight than a contingency plan so if the Bengals win on Sunday, expect the Bengals to throw around the word "impressive" a lot.