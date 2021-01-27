Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Scotty Miller Saying He'd Beat Tyreek Hill in a Race
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 27, 2021, 3:31 PM EST
Patrick Mahomes recorded an interview with the Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday and got a bit of a surprise right off the top.
Dan Patrick was apparently the first to tell Mahomes about Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Scotty Miller's declaration that he was the fastest player in the NFL and could beat Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill in a race. Mahomes found the concept funny and obviously said he'd pick his Chiefs teammate. It was an interesting exchange, with the reigning Super Bowl MVP being as diplomatic as possible.
Check it out:
That's a true quarterback right there. Compliment the opposing player, say nothing negative, then declare that the Super Bowl is enough motivation and trash talk will have no impact. Mahomes is just checking all the boxes for how to handle something like this properly.
As Dan Patrick said, Hill weighed in and was equally magnanimous:
I want to see this proposed race happen.