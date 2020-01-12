Eric Fisher Channels Stone Cold Steve Austin After Seventh Chiefs Touchdown of the Day
By Liam McKeone | Jan 12 2020
In one of the most entertaining playoff games anyone can remember, the Kansas City Chiefs made an epic first-half comeback against the Houston Texans before pouring it on in the second half. Patrick Mahomes threw his fifth touchdown of the day to tight end Blake Bell to put the Chiefs up 48-31 in the fourth quarter. It has been quite a rollercoaster.
Offensive lineman (and former No. 1 overall pick) Eric Fisher decided to celebrate the touchdown by channeling the legend, Stone Cold Steve Austin.
The party is starting in Kansas City, although from how this game has gone, absolutely nothing is final until the last seconds tick off the clock.