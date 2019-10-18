The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Chiefs Plan for Patrick Mahomes to Be Back This Season

By Bobby Burack | Oct 18 2019

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is helped off the field by trainers after sustaining an injury in the second quarter of a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The much-talked about MRI results are in. Patrick Mahomes did, indeed, suffer a dislocated kneecap but there is no significant additional damage. The current plan is for last season's MVP to return this season.

This was the best-case scenario given the alternative of the league's most exciting player missing the remainder of the season.

But the Chiefs are far from out of the woods. Even if Mahomes misses just three games, which would be the minimum, the Chiefs could add three more losses to their record. Due to a poor division, playoffs are still realistic. But Kansas City did not come into the season with playoff expectations. They had Super Bowl aspirations. And now, it's hard to see it playing out any other way than them having to go through Foxborough to get there. And that likely won't be their only road playoff game.