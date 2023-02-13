Five Kansas City Chiefs Who Won't Be Back in 2023
Chad Henne
Yeah, this is cheating a bit but it's true! Henne announced his retirement after Super Bowl LVII after five seasons backing up Mahomes. He won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs and was lauded for his leadership and presence in the quarterback room. He also stepped in during the Divisional Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars when Mahomes hurt his ankle.
Henne went 5-of-7 for 23 yards and a touchdown, providing a ton of value in his limited snaps. The Chiefs will have to find someone to fill that role moving forward. Not just an understudy to Mahomes but also a quarterback capable of taking snaps in a pinch. It won't be easy to replace Henne.