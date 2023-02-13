The Big Lead
Five Kansas City Chiefs Who Won't Be Back in 2023

Ryan Phillips
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Jacksonville Jaguars v Kansas City Chiefs
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Jacksonville Jaguars v Kansas City Chiefs / Cooper Neill/GettyImages
Chad Henne

Chad Henne
Christian Petersen/GettyImages

Yeah, this is cheating a bit but it's true! Henne announced his retirement after Super Bowl LVII after five seasons backing up Mahomes. He won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs and was lauded for his leadership and presence in the quarterback room. He also stepped in during the Divisional Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars when Mahomes hurt his ankle.

Henne went 5-of-7 for 23 yards and a touchdown, providing a ton of value in his limited snaps. The Chiefs will have to find someone to fill that role moving forward. Not just an understudy to Mahomes but also a quarterback capable of taking snaps in a pinch. It won't be easy to replace Henne.

