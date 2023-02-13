Five Kansas City Chiefs Who Won't Be Back in 2023
Jerick McKinnon
This is an interesting one because it will depend on how much the Chiefs save with other moves. They'd love to have McKinnon back as their backup running back/blocking back behind Isiah Pacheco, but that might not be possible.
After the excellent work he did in a limited role in 2022, McKinnon has likely earned himself a multiyear deal and a bigger role. The question is whether or not that exists in Kansas City. I'm putting him on this list simply because I think the Chiefs will have too many other priorities to address.