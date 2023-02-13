The Big Lead
Five Kansas City Chiefs Who Won't Be Back in 2023

Ryan Phillips
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Jacksonville Jaguars v Kansas City Chiefs
Cooper Neill/GettyImages
Jerick McKinnon

Jerick McKinnon
Christian Petersen/GettyImages

This is an interesting one because it will depend on how much the Chiefs save with other moves. They'd love to have McKinnon back as their backup running back/blocking back behind Isiah Pacheco, but that might not be possible.

After the excellent work he did in a limited role in 2022, McKinnon has likely earned himself a multiyear deal and a bigger role. The question is whether or not that exists in Kansas City. I'm putting him on this list simply because I think the Chiefs will have too many other priorities to address.

