Five Kansas City Chiefs Who Won't Be Back in 2023

Ryan Phillips
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Jacksonville Jaguars v Kansas City Chiefs
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Jacksonville Jaguars v Kansas City Chiefs / Cooper Neill/GettyImages
Nick Allegretti

Nick Allegretti
Cooper Neill/GettyImages

I'm sure the Chiefs would love to bring back everyone off the Super Bowl LVII-winning roster, but that's just not feasible. Allegretti is a versatile backup lineman who can plug into a number of spots on the line when needed, but he's a free agent and likely in line for a multiyear deal elsewhere.

While his PFF grade of 52.4 is underwhelming, he did excellent work in the 286 snaps he played in 2022. He didn't allow a sack and only had one penalty called against him. Unless the Chiefs decide to dump either of their starting guards (which won't happen) they'll have to let Allegretti walk.

