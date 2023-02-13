Five Kansas City Chiefs Who Won't Be Back in 2023
Frank Clark
Clark has been a big part of two Super Bowl winning teams with the Chiefs, but he carries a massive cap hit in 2023 and his production has waned. Over the past two seasons he has 9.5 sacks combined and Pro Football Focus handed him a mediocre grade of 67.2 this season.
He'll count for $28.7 million against the cap in 2023 and the Chiefs could save $21 million by cutting him. That money could go towards re-signing Orlando Brown, who is a much bigger priority. Clark is 29 and probably still has some decent years left, but his contract has become too pricey.