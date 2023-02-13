Five Kansas City Chiefs Who Won't Be Back in 2023
The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII to capture their second NFL title in four seasons. Now they head into an offseason of uncertainty as a lot of key pieces either need to be replaced or re-signed.
The top priority for Kansas City is to re-sign free agent left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Brown is a perennial Pro Bowler who has been a key to protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The 26-year-old is in line for a big deal this offseason. Chiefs are set to have roughly $14 million in cap space for 2023, so they'll need to create some more to get Brown signed and make other moves to fill out the roster. Defensive tackle Chris Jones carries a $28.3 million cap hit, so a restructure of his contract could be in the works. But even if the Chiefs create a decent chunk of space they'll still be saying goodbye to some key pieces from the Super Bowl roster.
Here's our look at five players who almost certainly won't be back in Kansas City next season.
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Smith-Schuster was a feel-good story in 2022. The 26-year-old signed a cheap one-year deal with $3.8 million before the season, then led all Chiefs wideouts in receptions (78) and yards (933). Basically he showed that he can still be an excellent receiver when playing with a quarterback whose arm actually works. Smith-Schuster is a big, strong wideout at 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, and is an excellent route-runner with strong hands. While he has expressed an interest in returning to the Chiefs, it may take more money than Kansas City can give. On the open market he'll be in line for a three-year deal in the $30 to $40 million range. Given the team's other needs, it's hard to see them bringing Smith-Schuster back unless he gives them a discount.
Frank Clark
Clark has been a big part of two Super Bowl winning teams with the Chiefs, but he carries a massive cap hit in 2023 and his production has waned. Over the past two seasons he has 9.5 sacks combined and Pro Football Focus handed him a mediocre grade of 67.2 this season. He'll count for $28.7 million against the cap in 2023 and the Chiefs could save $21 million by cutting him. That money could go towards re-signing Orlando Brown, who is a much bigger priority. Clark is 29 and probably still has some decent years left, but his contract has become too pricey.
Nick Allegretti
I'm sure the Chiefs would love to bring back everyone off the Super Bowl LVII-winning roster, but that's just not feasible. Allegretti is a versatile backup lineman who can plug into a number of spots on the line when needed, but he's a free agent and likely in line for a multiyear deal elsewhere. While his PFF grade of 52.4 is underwhelming, he did excellent work in the 286 snaps he played in 2022. He didn't allow a sack and only had one penalty called against him. Unless the Chiefs decide to dump either of their starting guards (which won't happen) they'll have to let Allegretti walk.
READ NEXT: 30 Best SportsCenter Anchors of All Time
Jerick McKinnon
This is an interesting one because it will depend on how much the Chiefs save with other moves. They'd love to have McKinnon back as their backup running back/blocking back behind Isiah Pacheco, but that might not be possible. After the excellent work he did in a limited role in 2022, McKinnon has likely earned himself a multiyear deal and a bigger role. The question is whether or not that exists in Kansas City. I'm putting him on this list simply because I think the Chiefs will have too many other priorities to address.
Chad Henne
Yeah, this is cheating a bit but it's true! Henne announced his retirement after Super Bowl LVII after five seasons backing up Mahomes. He won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs and was lauded for his leadership and presence in the quarterback room. He also stepped in during the Divisional Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars when Mahomes hurt his ankle. Henne went 5-of-7 for 23 yards and a touchdown, providing a ton of value in his limited snaps. The Chiefs will have to find someone to fill that role moving forward. Not just an understudy to Mahomes but also a quarterback capable of taking snaps in a pinch. It won't be easy to replace Henne.