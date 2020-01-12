Chiefs Fan Leaves During the First Quarter to Become a Meme and Force a Comeback
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 12 2020
The Kansas City Chiefs fell behind 24-0 at home against the Houston Texans in Sunday's first NFL playoff bout. After falling behind by 21 in the first quarter alone, a comeback seemed impossible. Something drastic needed to happen. Someone needed to make a sacrifice to force the hands of the Karma Gods. So one Chiefs fan left a playoff game in the first quarter. And it worked.
The Chiefs proceeded to go on a 41-0 run as this dude beat all the traffic, went viral, and successfully pulled off a reverse-jinx. Now he's officially a good luck charm and if the the Chiefs hold on they should have him come to the AFC Championship for a quarter.