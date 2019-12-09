Chiefs' DT Chris Jones Rips Patriots Offense By Ryan Phillips | Dec 09 2019 Chris Jones and Tom Brady face off during the Chiefs' win over the Patriots | Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

The New England Patriots lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 23-16 on Sunday in a tight, hard-fought battle that could have gone either way. The Chiefs may have even gotten a little lucky, as two horrendous calls took touchdowns away from the Pats. After the game, Chiefs' defensive tackle Chris Jones popped off and ripped New England's offense.

Jones claimed the Pats offense needed gimmicks and trick plays to beat the Chiefs' defense and that he wouldn't mind seeing them again.

Check it out:

Jones apparently knows nothing about NFL history. How many times have people written off the Patriots only to watch them rise from the ashes and reach the Super Bowl? Is there any doubt New England is going to do the same thing this year?

Chris Jones just gave them even more motivation for doing so.