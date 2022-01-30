Fans Sing National Anthem as Ashanti's Mic Cuts Out Before Chiefs-Bengals
Before the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Cincinnati Bengals in today's AFC Championship Game, Ashanti was tasked with singing the National Anthem. There were some audio issues with her microphone, however, and at least on the CBS broadcast she was cutting in and out throughout the anthem.
So all the fans at Arrowhead Stadium started singing the anthem along with her and ended up drowning her out.
All things considered, that could've gone worse given the technical issues. Nice of everybody in Kansas City to chip in and help Ashanti finish her gig. It will probably be the last show of unity between the Bengals and Chiefs fans in attendance today.