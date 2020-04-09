Chicago Restaurant Turns Against Mitch Trubisky in Coronavirus Warning For Patrons
By Brian Giuffra | Apr 09 2020
When the Chicago Bears traded for Nick Foles this offseason, it felt like a clear indication the organization had given up on former No. 2 overall pick Mitch Trubisky.
It now appears a local restaurant has done the same.
In a note reminding patrons to stay at least six feet apart, Chicago-based restaurant Chip Monks poked fun at Trubisky by using the quarterback's erratic throws as a measuring device to ensure everyone remains safely separated.
"During this Coronavirus outbreak, remember to remain at least 10 feet away from others. If you're wondering how far that is, picture a Bears wide receiver and then imagine where Trubisky actually thew the pass. That distance is about 10 feet."
For anyone who watched Trubisky play last year, this note rings true. He consistently overthrew his receivers, resulting in interceptions and missed opportunities. Still, this just feels like they're rubbing salt in the wound.
Foles and Trubisky are slated to engage in an open competition for the Bears' starting QB gig when and if this offseason actually begins. The general consensus seems to favor Foles in that competition given that the Bears traded for him and Trubisky regressed in his third year, usually the time you look to see quarterbacks take a step forward.
We'll see who actually winds up earning the job, but you can expect more of these kinds of signs around Chicago if Mitch keeps the job and performs anything like he did last season.