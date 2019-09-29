The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

Chicago Cubs Next Manager: Three Potential Replacements For Joe Maddon

By Stephen Douglas | Sep 29 2019

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 21: Greg Bird #33, manager Joe Girardi #28 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees look on from the dugout during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros in Game Seven of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 21, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

David Ross
The Dancing With The Stars runner-up is enjoying retirement, but recently sounded like he would return to the dugout for the "right opportunity." He helped bring a World Series to Chicago in 2016. The biggest hurdle is getting him to leave his family. After that, the biggest issue would be coaching all the players he shared a locker room with.

“And do I want to put my stamp on a team and the things I believe in? Of course. You see things, even as a casual fan, you start to want to kinda do things your way.” “It’s all about opportunity. I think when you have to give up and sacrifice family time, it’s gotta be worth it. I don’t do things halfway, I go all-in, so that’s a huge commitment from me.”

David Ross

Mark Loretta
Joe Maddon's bench coach is the heir apparent and the most-likely internal candidate. Loretta spent nine years as a special assistant with the San Diego Padres before coming to Chicago in January. One year in the dugout and you qualify to be in charge of a perennial playoff-contender. Really makes you wonder how hard it is to be a manager.

Joe GIrardi
The biggest-name option for the Cubs and the only guy with any experience. Girardi won 103 games and a World Series with the New York Yankees in 2009. He was replaced by Aaron Boone after the 2017 season. He's been rumored as a potential replacement since it was revealed that he was holding out for a dream job. Managing the Cubs, who are a year-removed from four straight postseason appearances, would probably qualify.