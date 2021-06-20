Incredible Photo of Chicago Cubs Fan On Her Phone, Completely Unaware of Approaching Baseball
The Miami Marlins beat the Chicago Cubs, 11-1, in an afternoon game at Wrigley Field on Saturday. A ball was hit into the bleachers early in the game and John Kim of the Chicago Tribune was able to get a couple incredible images of the chaos that can ensue when a ball enters the stands. Unless you're on your phone.
Kim actually got two more pictures of this event unfolding which may be even better and the various reactions by everyone in each image is worth examining. In the picture one the ball appears to be right next to the head of the girl on her phone. And in the third you can see some beer in an indefinite shape searching for a new container. Perhaps a nearby beer snake.
You know, at least the woman on her phone has an excuse. The guy in front of her just sitting there with no clue a ball is about to land three feet from his head. The cardboard cutouts from last season had better situational awareness.