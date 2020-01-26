Chicago Bears' Twitter Account Hacked, Announces New Owner
By William Pitts | Jan 26 2020
Followers of the Chicago Bears' Twitter account found a strange piece of information on their dashboard this morning. Apparently the Halas family, without telling anyone, had grown weary of owning the franchise they'd founded a century ago, and the team had found new ownership.
To confirm the obvious, yes, the account was hacked. In fact, the hackers politely made this clear with their next tweet.
We have to hand it to them, they sure sound like nice folk - just trying to make sure your web services are secure and safe from hackers. Through hacking and deception, but still...
The official account has sent out one more tweet, though we can't tell if it's from the hackers or if the people running the account have wrangled back control.
Either way, we hope the next time the Bears' social media guy picks a password, it isn't just "bears" in lowercase.