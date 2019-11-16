Chicago Bears TE Trey Burton Placed on Injured Reserve By Geoff Magliocchetti | Nov 16 2019 David Banks/Getty Images

#Bears roster moves:

We have placed TE Trey Burton on Injured Reserve (IR) and have promoted LB James Vaughters from the practice squad to the active roster. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) November 16, 2019

The struggling Chicago Bears' offense has been dealt another blow just over 24 hours before their big prime time game.

Chicago confirmed on Saturday that tight end Trey Burton would be placed on injured reserve. The Bears (4-5) are three games out of a playoff spot and face the Los Angeles Rams, one of their primary competitors for that wild card position, in Week 11's Sunday night game.

Thus ends a disappointing season for Burton, who has dealt with a calf injury. He did not play in Chicago's opening week loss to Green Bay and wound up partaking in eight games. His 84 yards on 14 receptions are his lowest tallies since his first two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. Burton had set career-bests in Chicago last year with 54 receptions, 569 yards, and six touchdowns. He signed a four-year, $32 million deal ($18 million guaranteed) in March 2018.

Adam Shaheen, Ben Braunecker, and J.P. Holtz are the current active tight ends on the Chicago roster.