Chicago Bears Place Kyle Long on Injured Reserve By Kyle Koster | Oct 14 2019 Will Newton/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears have placed offensive lineman Kyle Young on injured reserve, according to multiple reports. Long, who has started four games this year, has been struggling with a hip injury. This is a major blow for a team that wants to run the ball and control the clock. It's also another terrible break for Long who has now found himself on the IR list in each of the last four seasons.

Ian Rapoport reports that this could be the end of the line for Long in Chicago.

The #Bears make it official, with Kyle Long going on IR. With a $9.6M cap number next year and no guaranteed money due, this may be the end of his tenure in Chicago. https://t.co/eOjECvfYaq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 14, 2019

The Bears, at 3-2, are very much in play to compete in the NFC North but will have to work around this injury, as well as one to Akeim Hicks that's expected to keep the defensive end off the field for an extended period.