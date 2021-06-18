Ian Rapoport Thinks Chicago Bears Arlington Heights Threat Is Real
Would the Chicago Bears really move out of the city and take up residence in the suburb of Arlington Heights? Count NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport among those who thinks it's a real possibility.
Rapoport joined the Pat McAfee Show on Friday and spelled out exactly why he thinks the Bears could move and that it's not just an idle threat. Here's what he had to say:
The reasoning makes sense. The Bears don't own Soldier Field and -- even with a renovation -- it will never be a brand new, state-of-the-art facility like others around the league. If they built their own place in the suburbs, they could wind up with far more revenue from it. They could also control the land around the stadium and build accompanying infrastructure. That kind of complex could be the type of cash cow they'll never have in their current situation.
So yes, this could be real. We'll see how it plays out over the next few years but the Bears could be leaving the city for the suburbs.