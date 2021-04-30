The Bears Lied to Andy Dalton
Here Lies Andy Dalton
Bears QB1
March 2021-April 2021
Yeah, you remember that right? When the Bears signed Andy Dalton and Dalton, in his introductory news conference, said the Bears, "told me I was the starter. That was one of the reasons why I wanted to come here.” Turns out that was a brazen lie.
The Bears traded up with the Giants to the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and selected Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. Chicago gave up their No. 20 pick this year, a first-round pick next year and two other picks to get Fields. You think they did that for Fields to sit? Hell no.
Fields is gonna start in 2021. The Bears will say it's a quarterback competition in preseason, but with GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy on the hot seat, there's no way they can afford to sit Fields. In fact, by playing him they might buy themselves another year. Hard to fire those two and force your new young quarterback to learn a new system in year two.
So Dalton will be a backup again, this time to Justin Fields. QB1 RIP. It was a good run while it lasted.