Chicago Bears Fan Struggles With Rain Poncho on Live Television
It's your typical December afternoon in Chicago today as it is cold, windy, raining, and the Bears are getting beaten soundly by the visiting Arizona Cardinals. Up in the stands fans are too cold to even chant "Fire Nagy" yet. Instead they are struggling to stay warm and dry, which in many cases means buying an officially licensed Chicago Bears rain poncho. At least one fan channeled the Bears offense and struggled to find any openings.
Just a rough look all around the stadium today. The only good part about this for this fan is that his face is obscured by the fancy plastic bag with the logo so friends and family won't be able to prove who it is. Though Scott Hanson roasting this poor guy will probably have a few people squinting to see if they recognize a friend who had cheap seats today.